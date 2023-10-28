MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice

The 26-year-old Dutchman is chasing an unprecedented 16th win of the season and 51st of his career as well as his fifth in the last six editions of the high-altitude Mexican race.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 09:17 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Triple world champion Max Verstappen topped both practice sessions at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday ahead of what could be a record-breaking weekend for the Red Bull driver.

The 26-year-old Dutchman is chasing an unprecedented 16th win of the season and 51st of his career as well as his fifth in the last six editions of the high-altitude Mexican race.

Verstappen lapped the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a session best time of one minute 19.718 seconds in practice one and slashed it to 1:18.686 in the second hour when there were also some drops of rain.

“I think it was a positive start to the weekend,” Verstappen said. “We did look competitive out there so that’s good - maybe even better than expected.”

ALSO READ | Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive

Williams’ Alex Albon was a surprise second fastest in the first session, 0.095 slower, with McLaren’s Lando Norris closest to Verstappen in practice two and 0.119 slower.

“It’s close,” said Norris, who has been second in three of the last four races and again looked like Red Bull’s closest competitor. “A couple of bits still to improve, but we’re off to a good start and can build from here.”

Home hero Sergio Perez was third and fifth respectively, 0.297 and 0.302 off his teammate’s time but enjoying huge support from the grandstands.

“I would say we didn’t have a straightforward day,” the Mexican said. “I think overall we are looking in a good position and I think we have a good direction to take.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fifth and third in the sessions with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas a surprising fourth in the late afternoon.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was only 11th in the first hour but moved up to seventh, with AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo a strong sixth.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff explained the slow start to the day by saying the seven times world champion, disqualified at the previous race, had been testing various items with “lots of measurements on ride height and plank wear.”

ALSO READ | Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton

Hamilton lost second place in Austin for excessive wear of the plank under the car.

“Lewis made a mistake on his fast lap and would have been around about P2 or P3, so that’s OK,” Wolff said.

Five young drivers replaced race regulars for the opening session as part of a requirement for teams to give track time to rookies, with Britain’s Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman the highest placed in 15th for Haas.

Bearman, 18, also set a record previously held by Norris as the youngest British driver to take part in an official Formula One weekend.

Isack Hadjar was 17th for AlphaTauri, Jack Doohan 18th for Alpine, Frederik Vesti 19th for Mercedes and Theo Pourchaire 20th for Alfa Romeo after failing to set a flying lap due to brake issues.

Teams also trialled Pirelli prototype tyres at times during the session, with teams reverting to normal set-up work after two successive sprint weekends with only one practice rather than the usual three

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

red bull /

Formula One /

Formula 1 /

F1 /

Mexico GP /

Oliver Bearman /

Kevin Magnussen /

Ferrari /

McLaren /

Lando Norris /

Belgian Grand Prix /

Mexico City Grand Prix /

lewis hamilton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice
    Reuters
  2. Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive
    Reuters
  3. Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs NZ: Australia becomes first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS to play 100th WC match in Dharamsala; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton
    Reuters
  2. Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice
    Reuters
  3. Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive
    Reuters
  4. McLaren racing into F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on podium streak by Norris and Piastri
    AP
  5. Struggling Sergio Perez of Red Bull says return to Mexico his most important race of the season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice
    Reuters
  2. Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive
    Reuters
  3. Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs NZ: Australia becomes first team to play 100 ODI World Cup matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS to play 100th WC match in Dharamsala; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment