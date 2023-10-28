MagazineBuy Print

Mexico City GP: Bearman earns praise with record-setting F1 drive

The Ferrari-backed Formula Two driver took over race regular Kevin Magnussen’s Ferrari-powered Haas car for the hour-long session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as part of a requirement for teams to give rookies track time.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 09:10 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Haas F1.
Oliver Bearman made his Formula One practice debut in Mexico City on Friday and, aged 18, became the youngest British driver to take part in a championship Grand Prix weekend.

The Ferrari-backed Formula Two driver took over race regular Kevin Magnussen’s Ferrari-powered Haas car for the hour-long session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as part of a requirement for teams to give rookies track time.

ALSO READ | Mexico City GP: Verstappen fastest in practice

The team’s trackside engineering director Ayao Komatsu said Bearman had exceeded expectations.

“Not that my expectation was low, but that was so professional and he didn’t put a foot wrong,” he told reporters.

“The communication and the feedback were really good as well. So really, I’ve got nothing to complain about. It was a really impressive FP1.”

Oliver Bearman of Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico.
Bearman will also take part in practice in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month.

“My first goal was to have a clean session and we did that, so that was the main thing. Secondly, I got up to speed quite fast, I had confidence in the car,” said the Briton.

ALSO READ | Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says Mercedes Hamilton

“It was my first time on the soft tyres, my first time doing a long run, and I’ll do better the second time. But for my first FP1 I’m happy.”

The previous youngest British driver to take part in a practice session was McLaren’s Lando Norris at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix when he was also 18. 

