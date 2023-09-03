MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Max Verstappen breaks Vettel’s record for consecutive F1 wins

The two-time World Champion secured his tenth consecutive win at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 20:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix race at The Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort on August 27, 2023. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP)
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix race at The Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort on August 27, 2023. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP) | Photo Credit: SIMON WOHLFAHRT
infoIcon

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix race at The Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort on August 27, 2023. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP) | Photo Credit: SIMON WOHLFAHRT

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to register his tenth consecutive F1 win, overtaking Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine wins from 2009.

Starting from second place on the grid, Verstappen overtook Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to take the lead and held a comfortable lead till the end of the race to break Vettel’s record, which was set during his stint with Red Bull.

ALSO READ: F1: Verstappen gets to perfect ten with win in Italian Grand Prix

“Well done mate, you are on your own, that is history,” team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after he took the chequered flag.

“That is remarkable, be proud.”

“Yeah, that’s a nice stat,” replied the 25-year-old.

The win took Verstappen to 339 points in the driver’s standing, with teammate Sergio Perez, who finished second today, trailing the Dutch driver by mammoth 138 points.

Red Bull also broke the record for most consecutive F1 wins by a constructor with 15 -- a record previously held by Ferrari.

Red Bull has won every race so far this season and is looking likely to become the first F1 team to win every race in a season.

- With inputs from Reuters

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Italian Grand Prix /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand Cup title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 197/5 (38 overs); needs 138 more off 72 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Score: England struggling in chase against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Verstappen gets to perfect ten with win in Italian Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. Max Verstappen breaks Vettel’s record for consecutive F1 wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 Italian Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen wins tenth consecutive Grand Prix, Perez, Sainz complete podium
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz takes pole for Ferrari in its home race at Monza
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Italian Grand Prix: Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand Cup title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 197/5 (38 overs); needs 138 more off 72 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Score: England struggling in chase against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment