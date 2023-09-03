Max Verstappen breaks Vettel’s record for consecutive F1 wins

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to register his tenth consecutive F1 win, overtaking Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine wins from 2009.

Starting from second place on the grid, Verstappen overtook Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to take the lead and held a comfortable lead till the end of the race to break Vettel’s record, which was set during his stint with Red Bull.

“Well done mate, you are on your own, that is history,” team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio after he took the chequered flag.

“That is remarkable, be proud.”

“Yeah, that’s a nice stat,” replied the 25-year-old.

The win took Verstappen to 339 points in the driver’s standing, with teammate Sergio Perez, who finished second today, trailing the Dutch driver by mammoth 138 points.

Red Bull also broke the record for most consecutive F1 wins by a constructor with 15 -- a record previously held by Ferrari.

Red Bull has won every race so far this season and is looking likely to become the first F1 team to win every race in a season.

- With inputs from Reuters