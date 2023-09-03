MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Bagnaia injured in horror crash at Catalunya Grand Prix

The runaway series leader was conscious, and taken away to the track’s medical centre in an ambulance, with the crowd clapping him.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 18:52 IST , Montmelo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia in action during the Austrian Grand Prix race.
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia in action during the Austrian Grand Prix race. | Photo Credit: Leonhard Foeger/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia in action during the Austrian Grand Prix race. | Photo Credit: Leonhard Foeger/ REUTERS

World champion Francesco Bagnaia was receiving medical treatment after a nasty crash at the start of Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP.

The Ducati rider set off from pole, avoiding a multi-bike pile up at turn one.

ALSO READ:MotoGP: Espargaro wins Catalunya GP Sprint race

Then at the next corner Bagnaia lost control, the Italian thrown violently into the air in front of the chasing pack.

Brad Binder’s KTM then ran over Bagnaia’s leg.

The runaway series leader was conscious, and taken away to the track’s medical centre in an ambulance, with the crowd clapping him.

Bagnaia leads the championship by 66 points form Jorge Martin up to his crash.

The race was red-flagged immediately as officials got to work to clear the track of debris and oil.

Also missing was Enea Bastianini, one of the fallen riders also taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

The race restarted for 23 of the 24 laps with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro taking the win.

MotoGP’s medical director Angel Charte later issued a bulletin on the world champion’s condition.

“Pecco has had severe polytrauma, a motorbike ran over him in the femoral and tibial area,” he told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

“We have taken x-rays of this area and have detected a small injury but we don’t know if it is current or old. We need to do an urgent CAT scan and that is why we have sent him to the general hospital,” he added.

“At cranial, thoracic and abdominal levels, he has been normal at all times. He was conscious and oriented.”

Espargaro’s thoughts were with the stricken world champion.

“This win is for Pecco, luckily we’ve just heard it’s nothing serious,” he said.

Turning to his finest weekend in MotoGP he added: “I’m speechless.

“Thankfully nothing happened to us on the first lap.

“It was difficult in the wind. I thought I would not catch him (Vinales), but I waited and I did it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Catalunya Grand Prix /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Highlights: New Zealand wins by 74 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN; VAR denies Arsenal penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 212/6 (40 overs); needs 123 more off 60 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia one-two in Catalunya Grand Prix
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP: Bagnaia injured in horror crash at Catalunya Grand Prix
    AFP
  3. MotoGP: Espargaro wins Catalunya GP Sprint race
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to claim Catalunya GP pole
    Reuters
  5. Zarco replaces Rins at Honda in 2024
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Highlights: New Zealand wins by 74 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN; VAR denies Arsenal penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 212/6 (40 overs); needs 123 more off 60 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment