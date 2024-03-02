MagazineBuy Print

Verstappen starts the F1 season with a win in Bahrain Grand Prix

The win was Red Bull’s 114th since they arrived in Formula One 20 years ago, lifting the team level with former champions Williams at fourth equal in the all-time lists. Verstappen now has 55 career wins.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 22:05 IST , SAKHIR, Bahrain - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix.
 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
infoIcon

 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen started his bid for a fourth successive Formula One title with a commanding Bahrain Grand Prix win from pole position, plus fastest lap, ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

The Dutch driver led every lap and took the chequered flag a massive 22.457 seconds clear of Perez as Red Bull repeated last year’s one-two and sent a clear message to rivals yearning for change.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz completed the podium under the floodlights at Sakhir, with teammate Charles Leclerc finishing fourth.

The win was Red Bull’s 114th since it arrived in Formula One 20 years ago, lifting the team level with former champions Williams at fourth equal in the all-time lists. Verstappen now has 55 career wins.

ALSO READ: FIA president: Red Bull boss Christian Horner controversy is ‘damaging the sport’ - report

Verstappen, 26, has led the championship for 40 successive races dating back to May 2022 and is on an eight-race winning streak going back to Japan last September.

He looked even more dominant this year than last when he beat Perez by 11.987 seconds but did not take the fastest lap.

“That was simply lovely - what a great race, great start to the year guys, One-two as well. Fantastic,” Verstappen, who ended up with 19 wins in 22 races last year, said over the team radio.

Mercedes’ George Russell was fifth, with McLaren’s Lando Norris sixth.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton started ninth and finished seventh for Mercedes, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri eighth, Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin and teammate Lance Stroll 10th.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
