FIA president: Red Bull boss Christian Horner controversy is ‘damaging the sport’ - report

Three-time defending champion Max Verstappen said after qualifying for pole position Friday that Horner was “fully committed to the team” but that his team principal was also “probably a little bit distracted.”

Published : Mar 02, 2024 17:02 IST , SAKHIR, BAHRAIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner walks into the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner walks into the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner walks into the Paddock ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The president of Formula 1’s governing body told the  Financial Times the controversy around Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is damaging the sport, but that the FIA won’t conduct its own inquiry unless it receives a complaint.

Ahead of Saturday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said any complaint lodged with its compliance officer would be investigated but it had not received one related to Horner’s situation and would not “jump the gun,” the newspaper reported.

“It’s damaging the sport,” Ben Sulayem told the newspaper, which added that he was speaking Friday after a meeting with Horner. “This is damaging on a human level.”

ALSO READ: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Preview, starting grid, live streaming info

On Wednesday, the team’s parent company dismissed a complaint of alleged misconduct by Horner toward a team employee. A day later during practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, a file alleged to contain evidence against Horner was emailed to nearly 200 people in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and multiple media outlets.

The authenticity of the files has not been verified by  The Associated Press; the file came from a generic email account.

Horner has denied wrongdoing and said in a statement issued Thursday that he would not “comment on anonymous speculation.”

Three-time defending champion Max Verstappen said after qualifying for pole position Friday that Horner was “fully committed to the team” but that his team principal was also “probably a little bit distracted.”

Christian Horner /

FIA /

Mohammed Ben Sulayem /

Red Bull Racing

