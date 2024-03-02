MagazineBuy Print

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Preview, starting grid, live streaming info

Bahrain, held under lights and the first round of a record 24-race championship, is being held on Saturday to accommodate Ramadan, which starts on the evening of March 10.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 13:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, pole position qualifier for Bahrain Grand Prix 2024.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, pole position qualifier for Bahrain Grand Prix 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, pole position qualifier for Bahrain Grand Prix 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen will start from pole position in the opening race of the Formula One season in Bahrain on Saturday, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row.

Mercedes’ George Russell qualified third and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fourth.

Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix being held on Saturday, not Sunday?

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both held under lights and the first two rounds of a record 24-race championship, are being held on Saturdays to accommodate Ramadan, which starts on the evening of March 10.

Starting Grid

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3. George Russell (Mercedes)
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
7. Lando Norris (McLaren)
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
10. Niko Hulkenberg (Haas)
11. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
13. Alexander Albon (Williams)
14. Daniel Ricciardo (RB)
15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
16. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)
17. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)
18. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
19. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
20. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

When and where to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 in India?

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 can be live streamed in India on either F1 TV or FanCode from 8:30PM IST on March 2, 2024.

