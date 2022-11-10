F1

F1 driver Norris recovering from suspected food poisoning

Norris was seventh in the drivers’ championship, 76 points ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia. Ricciardo was at Interlagos in the morning to work with team staffers.

AP
SAO PAULO 10 November, 2022 22:32 IST
SAO PAULO 10 November, 2022 22:32 IST
FILE PHOTO: McLaren’s Lando Norris before the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico City on October 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: McLaren’s Lando Norris before the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico City on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Norris was seventh in the drivers’ championship, 76 points ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia. Ricciardo was at Interlagos in the morning to work with team staffers.

Formula One driver Lando Norris was recovering at his hotel from suspected food poisoning on Thursday ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

His McLaren team said on social media that Norris was expected at the track on Friday for free practice, and did not give more details about his health.

Norris was seventh in the drivers’ championship, 76 points ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia. Ricciardo was at Interlagos in the morning to work with team staffers.

Also Read
Brazil GP: Leclerc more focussed on 2023 than on battle for second place

Norris attended a soccer match in Sao Paulo on Wednesday night. The Briton was a special guest to see newly crowned Brazilian champion Palmeiras beat America 2-1. Norris did not speak to the media at Parque Stadium but took pictures with club chairwoman Leila Pereira and coach Abel Ferreira.

Friday’s free practice could be key for Norris ahead of Saturday’s sprint race, which will set the grid for the grand prix. Weather forecasts show a high possibility of rain on race day Sunday.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us