Motorsport

Brazil GP: Leclerc more focussed on 2023 than on battle for second place

Leclerc heads into this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the campaign, only five points behind second-placed Sergio Perez.

Reuters
SAO PAULO 10 November, 2022 10:31 IST
SAO PAULO 10 November, 2022 10:31 IST
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc attends a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Leclerc heads into this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the campaign, only five points behind second-placed Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he was more focused on next season than battling Red Bull rival Sergio Perez for second place in this year’s Formula One championship.

The Monegasque driver heads into this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the campaign, only five points behind the Mexican.

“My mind is mostly focused on next year,” he told reporters at a media event.

“Of course we’ll do everything to try and get the best results possible for the last two races but the most important is to try to build on these last two races in order to be a better team next year.

Also Read
Sao Paulo GP: Honorary Brazilian Hamilton would love a ‘home’ win

“But by doing it I hope we can still clinch second place in the drivers’ championship.”

Leclerc has had nine pole positions in 20 races this season but only three wins as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen romped to his second title with four races to spare.

Perez has won two races and the Mexican has said clearly that finishing the season as runner-up to his team mate is the priority.

“We might be constructors’ champions but as a team, and for me personally, it is hugely important to secure a one-two in the drivers’ championship,” he said in a team preview of the weekend’s print race at Interlagos.

“I am going into the final two races of the season still feeling like I have everything to win.”

Ferrari is 40 points clear of Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors’ championship. Red Bull was crowned champion at the United States Grand Prix.

Read more stories on Motorsport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Abu Dhabi GP Preview: Hamilton, Verstappen head towards final F1 showdown

Slide shows

India Baja 2017: Day two in photos

India Baja 2017: Day one in photographs

Scenes from the Singapore Grand Prix

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us