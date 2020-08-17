Home F1 Gasly reports house 'ransacked' while at Spanish GP Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly's house in Normandy, France posted a message on his social media about his house being ransacked. Reuters 17 August, 2020 23:08 IST Gasly said he had lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery on his house in Normandy. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 August, 2020 23:08 IST French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly reported on Monday that his home had been 'robbed and ransacked' while he was racing in the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona at the weekend.The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver posted a message on social media asking anyone with information to get in touch on social media. pic.twitter.com/pricn2GWUl— PIERRE GASLY (@PierreGASLY) August 17, 2020 Gasly said he had lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery on his house in Normandy.“Some people are really worthless, disrespectful and contemptible,” said the Rouen-born driver, who finished ninth in the race at the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos