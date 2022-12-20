Red Bull Racing coming to Mumbai, Coulthard to drive RB7

David Coulthard, the former Formula One driver who earned 13 Grand Prix wins, will be driving in the streets of Mumbai when Red Bull Racing brings its showrun in Mumbai on March 12, 2023.

According to Autocar India, Coulthard will be on the wheel of the RB7, Sebastian Vettel’s famous 2011 championship-winning car, which won 12 out of the 19 races that season. However, the exact route for the showrun has not been announced yet

This will be Red Bull’s fourth showrun in India.

The winner of the Indian Grand Prix in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Red Bull returns to India after claiming the world’s highest motorable road at Khardung-la, dazzling Mumbai previously at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in 2009 and 2011, and Delhi at the iconic Rajpath in 2015.

The Mumbai showrun of Red Bull Racing comes in the backdrop of the team’s record-shattering season. Max Verstappen won his second title, with the largest points haul by any driver in F1 history. The team also secured their fifth constructors’ title – and their first one since 2013.