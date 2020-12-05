Home F1 Sakhir GP: Bottas bags pole position, Russell to start second George Russell, who is the replacement driver for Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, will start second at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Reuters 05 December, 2020 23:58 IST Valtteri Bottas and George Russell will start first and second at the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday. - getty images Reuters 05 December, 2020 23:58 IST Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday's floodlit Formula One race with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a surprising fourth.Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos