F1

Sakhir GP: Bottas bags pole position, Russell to start second

George Russell, who is the replacement driver for Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes, will start second at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Reuters
05 December, 2020 23:58 IST

Valtteri Bottas and George Russell will start first and second at the Sakhir Grand Prix on Sunday.   -  getty images

Reuters
05 December, 2020 23:58 IST

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday's floodlit Formula One race with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a surprising fourth.

Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

  Dugout videos