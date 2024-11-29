 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Verstappen should consider a career in comedy, says Norris

Verstappen told Dutch reporters after clinching his fourth successive crown in Las Vegas last Saturday that he would have wrapped it up a lot sooner in Norris’s McLaren.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 08:07 IST , Doha - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attend the press conference after the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil.
FILE PHOTO: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attend the press conference after the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing attend the press conference after the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lando Norris has suggested Max Verstappen consider a career in comedy after the quadruple world champion claimed he would have also won this season’s Formula One title if driving a McLaren or a Ferrari instead of a Red Bull.

Verstappen told Dutch reporters after clinching his fourth successive crown in Las Vegas last Saturday that he would have wrapped it up a lot sooner in Norris’s McLaren.

He said it would have been “pretty much the same” in a Ferrari but the Mercedes car “would have been trickier”.

“He should start doing comedy or something,” said Norris, Verstappen’s closest title rival, when asked about the comments ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

“He can say whatever he wants. Of course I completely disagree, as I would.

“He’s good, but yeah. It’s not true.”

Verstappen has won eight grands prix this season but McLaren lead the constructors’ championship with a 24 points advantage over Ferrari. Red Bull are third.

All four top teams have finished one-two this season, Mercedes doing so in the chilly Las Vegas conditions with a car that has generally proved a handful for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in warmer temperatures.

ALSO READ | F1 to race at Monza until 2031

While Norris has had a competitive team mate in Australian Oscar Piastri, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been evenly matched, Red Bull have relied on Verstappen while Mexican Sergio Perez has struggled.

Norris recognised there were pros and cons in that for Verstappen.

“He has to do all of his work on his own, which is hats off to him,” he said. “He doesn’t have someone who is pushing him. He doesn’t have someone who’s trying other things with the car.

“The data’s not as valuable when you don’t have someone who’s performing at the same level.

“There’s a lot of things that Max can do that are phenomenal. Driving at the level he does consistently without a team mate that can push him in any way certainly makes his life harder,” added the Briton.

“But at the same time, there’s no pressure. He doesn’t have to deal with trying to beat anyone in his team. That comes with some comfort.”

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

Red Bull Racing /

McLaren /

Ferrari /

Charles Leclerc /

Carlos Sainz /

Oscar Piastri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Allan Border: Australia does not want Virat Kohli full of confidence for the rest of the series
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United’s Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim’s system
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Who’s getting fired next? Russell expresses F1 drivers’ concern
    Reuters
  2. F1: Verstappen should consider a career in comedy, says Norris
    Reuters
  3. F1: Mick Schumacher to leave reserve driver role at Mercedes after ongoing season, Bottas in talks
    Reuters
  4. F1 to race at Monza until 2031
    Reuters
  5. F1 announces agreement with GM for 11th team in 2026
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Allan Border: Australia does not want Virat Kohli full of confidence for the rest of the series
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United’s Hojlund hoping to thrive in Amorim’s system
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope In NZ vs ENG 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment