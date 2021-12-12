Home F1 Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, beats Hamilton to become new world champion Red Bull driver Max Verstappen beat rival and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes to become new Formula One world champion after winning the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. Team Sportstar 12 December, 2021 20:07 IST Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 12 December, 2021 20:07 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula One title with a last lap overtake on Sunday to deny championship rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth crown in a race full of controversy.Hamilton's Mercedes team won the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth successive year but Verstappen, 24, made sure it was not another double.The season-ending race started and ended with an argument -- tears of joy on one side and rage on the other, Mercedes furious with race director Michael Masi as the drivers' title disappeared so close to the chequered flag.Red Bull had said it needed a miracle to win as Hamilton headed towards the title and a late safety car intervention provided just that opportunity.With one racing lap to the finish and the Dutch driver on fresher tyres, Verstappen hunted down Hamilton and made the move."It's insane," said the first Dutch world champion who had started the day on pole position and level on points with Hamilton and whose hopes sank and rose as the stewards intervened."This is unbelievable guys! Can we do this for another 10-15 years together," he had said over the radio."We needed a bit of luck and we got it," said team boss Christian Horner.Verstappen ended the season with 10 wins to Hamilton's eight, having also led more laps and taken more poles and podiums.Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished the race in third place. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :