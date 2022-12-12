Motorsport

MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo injured in motocross accident

The accident comes less than two months after the French rider broke a finger during a fall in the last free practice session before the Malaysian Grand Prix.

AFP
12 December, 2022 23:10 IST
Fabio Quartararo suffered a broken left hand after a motocross training accident.

Fabio Quartararo suffered a broken left hand after a motocross training accident.

The accident comes less than two months after the French rider broke a finger during a fall in the last free practice session before the Malaysian Grand Prix.

French MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo announced on Monday he has broken his left hand in a motocross training accident.

“Yesterday (Sunday) I had a crash during my motocross training and I suffered a little fracture on my left hand,” the 2021 world champion announced on social media with a photo of himself with a cast up to the elbow.

“No surgery needed, time to recover,” Quartararo, 23, added.

The accident comes less than two months after the French rider broke a finger during a fall in the last free practice session before the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Yamaha rider lost his world title last season after finishing second to Italian Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.

The 2023 MotoGP season gets underway on March 26 with the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, a race Quartararo has won the last two seasons.

Before that, the drivers are due to complete pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia.

