Fernando Alonso drives without windshield after big Dakar Rally crash

A crash hindered Fernando Alonso in stage 10 at the Dakar Rally, but the veteran driver continued to race without a windshield.

Chris Myson
15 January, 2020 20:27 IST

Fernando Alonso at the Dakar Rally - Twitter (@TOYOTA_GR)

Fernando Alonso is determined to make up ground at the Dakar Rally after suffering a significant crash on Wednesday.Alonso's vehicle was without a windshield after dramatically flipping down a sand dune at high speed. The two-time Formula One world champion continued driving without a windshield after an incident which halted him for over an hour.

"All good and ready!! Looking forward to recovering ground," Alonso wrote on Instagram ahead of Thursday's resumption of the race.

View this post on Instagram

Ya en campamento con el Matador! A parte el "tropiezo" inicial muy contento de seguir sin la etapa y acabar un día más y no perder demasiado tiempo en la general! Ahora intentamos poner el cristal delantero y mañana más caña! !! Olé #Dakar

A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:01am PST

Alonso and co-driver Marc Coma finished Wednesday's stage 10 in 55th position out of the 64 runners, one hour and 17 minutes off the pace.They are faring better in the overall standings, though, sitting in 14th place.

Stage 10 came to an early halt after organisers halted proceedings 345km into the day's racing due to strong winds.