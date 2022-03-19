Motorsport

Ferrari's Leclerc takes first pole of the F1 season

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen set to start alongside on the front row.

Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz qualified third with Red Bull's Sergio Perez fourth. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will line up in fifth place, alongside former Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas who qualified sixth for Alfa Romeo.

More to follow...

