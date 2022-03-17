Ferrari pauses F1 partnership with Russian-based software maker Kaspersky - spokesman

Ferrari has decided to remove the logo of Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from its Formula One cars and the luxury sports car maker is assessing its supply ties with the security software maker, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The Ferrari spokesman said the Kaspersky logo had been removed from Formula One cars, drivers' helmets and on online platforms "as the partnership is paused for the time being due to a joint decision taken by the two companies".

He said Kaspersky was one of Ferrari's suppliers for antivirus software.

"We are assessing the situation," he said, replying to a question about possible developments of the supply ties between the two companies.