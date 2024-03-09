FIM E-Xplorer World Cup: INDE Racing to collab with Formula E around knowledge sharing during Misano E-Prix.

FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, the world’s first global all-electric off-road motorcycle series, announced on Saturday that it would be collaborating with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship around knowledge sharing and at-track activations during the 2024 Misano E-Prix.

INDE Racing, the first Indian Racing team to win a podium on the FIMglobal championships will partake in this cross-learning initiative at the inaugural 2024 Misano E-Prix double header on April 13-14.

INDE Racing along with the other teams in the E-Xplorer series will deliver an off-road demonstration around the grounds of the permanent Misano track showcasing the performance of e-bikes and motorcycle racing, while adding to the weekend entertainment for fans in Italy’s iconic automotive and motorsport heartland.

The knowledge sharing sessions will focus on mutual learning and continuing the development of electric vehicle (EV) technology. As test beds for pushing cutting-edge EV technology to the limit on track, teams, manufacturers, partners and senior personnel from both championships will discuss how consumer applications can continue to be influenced and enhanced by race day learning.

Abhishek Reddy, CEO INDE Racing said that the collaboration would provide them with a unique platform to push Indian motor racing onto a global platform while undoubtedly helping us catalyse the development of advanced electric powertrain technologies and help us push the boundaries of what is possible in electric motorsport.

“ As the owner of INDE Racing, I am deeply committed to advancing sustainable racing practices and proving that high-performance electric racing can be a catalyst for change in the automotive industry, both in India and globally,” the Hyderabad-based Abhishek said.

Valentin Guyonnet, CEO E-Xplorer, said the goal would be to provide motorcycle manufacturers with the premier racing platform to advance electric powertrain technology to its pinnacle.

“The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship couldn’t be a better championship to learn from,” he said.

JeF Dodds, CEO Formula E said it would be exciting to bring some of the best minds together from across both championships and continue to push forward the development of electric technology.

“Having the e-bikes perform at our first ever Misano E-Prix will add another dimension of entertainment for fans and highlight the raw performance that EVs can deliver both on and off the track,” he said.

The E-Xplorer demonstration at the Misano E-Prix will take place three weekends before FIM E-Xplorer World Cup’s second round in Norway, May 3-4 following its highly successful opening event in central Osaka three weeks ago (February 16/17).