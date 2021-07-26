Mahindra Racing wins London E-Prix, registers fifth Formula E win

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn posted its first Formula E victory of its seventh season in Round 13 of the FIA Formula E World Championship at the London E-Prix on Sunday.

Lynn, marked the team's landmark win, a day after making the podium with a third-placed finish in the first of the two weekend races.

In Saturday’s qualifying session, the Briton racked up his sixth Super Pole of the season while registering his first three points of the weekend to secure Pole Position. In the race, he led for the first half and crossed the line in third position to take his second Formula E career podium. Lynn's team-mate Alexander Sims was forced to retire due to an accident damage early on in the first lap.

Alex's stellar run extended to Sunday, where he collected the first point of the day for setting the fastest lap in group qualifying and earned his seventh Super Pole appearance.

He then began third on the grid and put up a fine display to be declared winner on his home turf - marking his first Formula E race victory besides his third podium.

“It’s hard to put my feelings in words, but to be honest, I can’t believe this has happened - it’s as special as it gets. Formula E has been an interesting journey for me, so to win is unbelievably special. I get the pleasure of driving the car and I am thankful to the whole team," said Lynn after the win.

The weekend's points raises Alex to sixth in the driver's standings, 17 points shy off championship leader Nyck De Vries, ahead of the season finale in Berlin on 14-15 August.