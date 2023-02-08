Formula E will create buzz but motorsport needs infrastructure to flourish in India: Narain Karthikeyan

India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan reckons that Hyderabad hosting a round of Formula E - the first world championship status event in the country in 10 years - will provide a much-needed “buzz” to the stagnating motorsport in Indian, though a lot more needs to be done for the sport to flourish.

India last hosted a major motorsport event back in 2013, when the third Indian Grand Prix Formula 1 race was held in Greater Noida.

With the all-electric Formula E Championship making its India debut this week and a MotoGP race scheduled in September, things are looking up for Indian motorsport.

Karthikeyan, who raced around the world for close to three decades before shifting focus to his entrepreneurial venture a couple of years ago, spoke to PTI ahead of the Hyderabad race and also shared his thoughts on young drivers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini, who both will be seen in F1’s support series Formula 2.