Formula E will have its biggest calendar yet in 2024 after Italy’s Misano circuit was added as a replacement for Rome and the U.S. round in Portland was expanded to become a double-header.
Misano, a permanent circuit near Rimini on Italy’s Adriatic coast and a venue for MotoGP, will make its series debut with two races in April.
Rome was dropped because the new and more powerful Gen3 car introduced this season was deemed too fast for the narrow layout in the EUR district.
The 10th season of the all-electric world championship will feature 17 races.
“Misano will be a great new experience for everyone, while the additional race in Portland signifies our ongoing commitment to the US market alongside the potential for growth in the region,” said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds in a statement.
Latest on Sportstar
- Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement
- We were not good enough on the day: Rohit Sharma after World Cup final loss
- China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: Kerala jolts Saurashtra with seven wickets; Karnataka nears 200 vs J&K
- PKL Auction: Meet Poland kabaddi star Piotr Pamaluk, Bengaluru Bulls’ latest recruit
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE