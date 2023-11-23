MagazineBuy Print

Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement

Misano, a permanent circuit near Rimini on Italy’s Adriatic coast and a venue for MotoGP, will make its series debut with two races in April.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 11:33 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy, which used to be a MotoGP venue.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy, which used to be a MotoGP venue. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy, which used to be a MotoGP venue. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula E will have its biggest calendar yet in 2024 after Italy’s Misano circuit was added as a replacement for Rome and the U.S. round in Portland was expanded to become a double-header.

Misano, a permanent circuit near Rimini on Italy’s Adriatic coast and a venue for MotoGP, will make its series debut with two races in April.

Rome was dropped because the new and more powerful Gen3 car introduced this season was deemed too fast for the narrow layout in the EUR district.

The 10th season of the all-electric world championship will feature 17 races.

“Misano will be a great new experience for everyone, while the additional race in Portland signifies our ongoing commitment to the US market alongside the potential for growth in the region,” said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds in a statement.

