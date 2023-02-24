Formula One: McLaren has missed pre-season goals, says CEO Brown

McLaren has missed some development targets with its new Formula One car and need to pick up the pace, chief executive Zak Brown said on Friday.

Britain’s Lando Norris and Australian rookie team mate Oscar Piastri have not had an easy time in testing at the Sakhir circuit that hosts the March 5 season-opener, with the MCL60 well down the timing screens.

Asked whether the team were worried about starting on the back foot, Brown said it was hard to know where things stood but recognised there were “teething problems” and “testing bugs” on Thursday.

“We know we set some goals for development which we didn’t hit. We felt it was better to be honest about that,” added the American.

“We, like everyone, have a lot of development coming so we are encouraged at what we see around the corner.

“But I think we will be going into the first race off of our projected targets and hard to really know where that means we’ll be on the grid.”

McLaren, which had brake problems before last year’s opener, had flagged up issues already at the launch of the new car this month.

New principal Andrea Stella said then that he was optimistic the car would be a good step up on last year’s but he was “not entirely happy” with it. “Over the course of the season we would like to establish ourselves as part of the top four,” said the former Ferrari engineer.

“We know realistically that, with the top three teams, this may mean just being the fourth best car over the course of the season.”

McLaren finished last season fifth overall, behind Renault-owned Alpine, after ending fourth the previous year.

Brown said Piastri, the 21-year-old who has replaced compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, was settling in well and the team were impressed with him.