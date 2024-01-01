MagazineBuy Print

Sauber to race as Stake F1 team in 2024 and 2025

The team competed as Alfa Romeo last year but the Stellantis-owned brand has now departed.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 15:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Valtteri Bottas in action.
FILE PHOTO: Valtteri Bottas in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Valtteri Bottas in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Swiss-based Sauber announced on Monday it will race in Formula One as the Stake F1 team until it becomes the Audi factory outfit in 2026.

The team competed as Alfa Romeo last year but the Stellantis-owned brand has now departed.

Online betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand Stake will be the exclusive title partner in 2024 and 2025.

The crypto casino operator, which teamed up with Sauber in 2023, also sponsors Premier League side Everton and has an endorsement deal with Canadian rapper Drake.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path,” said team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Alunni Bravi said at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November that no Audi branding would be on the car before 2026.

The team has an unchanged driver lineup of Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou for 2024 and will launch its new car, the Sauber C44, in London early next month.

