Gen3, new Formula E car unveiled

Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) revealed the new third generation Formula E Car called the Gen3 — that will be used from 2022-23 Formula E championship, at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Thursday.

The Gen3 is the world’s first race car designed and optimised specifically for street racing. The new car has been developed by engineers and sustainability experts at the FIA and Formula E.

While aerodynamic development programs have been central to driving incremental improvement in motorsport for decades, the launch of the Gen3 propels software engineering forwards as a new battleground for motorsport innovation and competition.

Performance upgrades to the Gen3 will be delivered as software updates directly to the advanced operating system built into the car. Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the FIA to race the new Gen3 in Season 9 of the ABB FIA World Championship with pre-season testing this winter.

They are: DS Automobiles (France); Jaguar (UK); Mahindra Racing (India); Maserati (Italy); NIO 333 (UK / China); Nissan (Japan); Porsche (Germany) The cars can reach a top speed of 322 km/h and is set to be the most efficient formula racing car ever with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.