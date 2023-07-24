Indian National Rally Championship may go electric in 2024

The FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) may well see electric cars in action from next season.

“Our vision is clear; the future of INRC is only when electric cars can adapt to the sport. If manufacturers get ignited with the same passion then it’s possible,” says K. Premnath, chief promoter of Blueband Sports, the INRC promoters.

“This along with Drone Manufacturers and Renewable energy are the target touch points we are working on to bring them into the sport,” he adds.

Arjun Narendran, it’s vice president, corporate affairs, says the world over everybody is steadily moving towards electric cars and they are keen as well to add this category in the rally rounds from next year.

“It will be good for the sport as no one has ever tried or tuned an electric car in India. Of course, we have Formula E, that’s different, but nobody has seen an electric car compete in a rally. We want to make it happen.”

He says, as promoters, it is easy to open a category. “We do not want to do that for promotion’s sake. We want drivers to compete permanently and that’s why it is taking some time.”

Blueband Sports, according to him, is in touch with several electric car players. “We are in touch with multiple people and manufacturers. It’s a huge challenge but, I believe we will succeed,” says the multiple National racing champion.

“For any manufacturer or individual to come in, is the hardest thing. So, we are trying to convince them by explaining the benefits and what we have to offer. We want to give them an absolute launch pad so that they are confident enough to come in and drive,” adds Narendran.

Musa Sherif, its VP operations, INRC, says already many EV championships such as Formula E and Extreme E are happening and it is the right time to introduce the EV cars in Indian rallying by making a separate class in INRC 2024.”

Can electric cars withstand the extreme pressures of rallying? They firmly believe so and assure it to be equally exciting and eye-catching.