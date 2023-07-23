MagazineBuy Print

Hungarian GP:Verstappen takes Red Bull’s record 12th win in a row

The 12 successive wins, a tally that includes last season’s final race in Abu Dhabi, beat McLaren’s 11 in a row in 1988.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 20:47 IST , HUNGARY

Reuters
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Hungarian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Hungarian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday as his Red Bull team made history with a record 12th victory in a row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was runner-up for the second straight race, 33.7 seconds behind at the chequered flag, with Verstappen’s team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez third.

The 12 successive wins, a tally that includes last season’s final race in Abu Dhabi, beat McLaren’s 11 in a row in 1988 recorded by the great Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
