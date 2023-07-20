MagazineBuy Print

Will the Indian Supercross Racing League take off in October?

The brand-based league has identified just one franchise (Panchshil Racing, Pune), of the eight planned, so far.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 18:46 IST , Coimbatore - 3 MINS READ

Rayan Rozario
(L-R) Aashwin Lokhande, Veer Patel and Eeshan Lokhande of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, the promoters of the Indian Supercross Racing League.
(L-R) Aashwin Lokhande, Veer Patel and Eeshan Lokhande of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, the promoters of the Indian Supercross Racing League. | Photo Credit: HRISHIKESH PURANIK
infoIcon

(L-R) Aashwin Lokhande, Veer Patel and Eeshan Lokhande of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, the promoters of the Indian Supercross Racing League. | Photo Credit: HRISHIKESH PURANIK

There has been a lot of talk that the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) will take off in New Delhi in October. But, with just a few months to go, many things are yet to fall in place.

However, Eeshan Lokhande, the co-founder of Supercross India Pvt Ltd., the event promoters, made it clear that things are moving at a steady pace.

“We are better placed than what people think and there’s a lot of backend work going on. We are not speeding but going at a very decent mid-pace, which is comfortable right now. As the weeks roll by, things will be a lot clearer,” Lokhande, told Sportstar on Wednesday.

READ | Nyck de Vries: It hurts that the F1 chance I dreamed of for so long ended prematurely

But the brand-based league has identified just one franchise (Panchshil Racing, Pune), of the eight planned, so far. “We are talking to a lot of people and there are some who have principally approved, some are still evaluating the proposal and for a few others the documentation is pending,” he said.

“Everybody wants to know what’s next from our side and that’s a good space to be in when you are doing something new. We are confident of going ahead as the timelines are good.

“Being riders and racers all our lives and organising events, we are trying our best to find out what works right for the sport and what the riders and the audience need,” he said.

Supercross India got the rights to host the event post-Covid (2019). “We did not like that phase as people suffered but probably, we were the lucky ones who came out well. During that period, we did our research and homework and it’s paying off now,” said Lokhande.

Will it be financially feasible? “We cannot have one stream, we need to have multiple stakeholders. When you welcome more people, multiple options open up to make the sport happen -- right from sponsors, to team owners, to the federation itself and other organising bodies across India. We plan to hold hands with them and through that process, we feel this will be a viable model,” said the former racer.

The first year will be run in three cities but Lokhande promises more as the years roll by.

Rider registeration open for auction

The league announced the opening of the rider registration for the mega pool auction in Pune.

In collaboration with FMSCI, the league invites riders from around the world to participate and display their skills on the exhilarating supercross tracks in India, redefining motorsports in India with a captivating blend of action, entertainment, and fierce competition.

The inaugural season will feature multiple rounds across three cities in India. With four racing categories, including the 450cc and 250cc (both international riders only), 250cc (India-Asia mix) and the 85cc junior class, the League promises intense competition and exciting action.

The promoters are aiming for an overall pool of 246 riders from all nationalities, out of which 88 will be selected to participate in the league. Riders can register on www.indiansupercrossleague.com.

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of the rider registration for CEAT ISRL. This opportunity not only offers a platform for talented riders from India but also welcomes international riders, thereby elevating the sport to new heights in our country,” said Sujith Kumar, chairman, FMSCI Supercross Racing Commission.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

