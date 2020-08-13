Motorsport Motorsport Limited fans allowed for two MotoGPs in Italy Fans will be allowed into MotoGP races for the first time this season, at the Misano circuit in Italy next month. PTI Rome 13 August, 2020 21:56 IST The region of Emilia Romagna has given the circuit permission to open to a maximum of 10,000 fans a day for the doubleheader of the San Marino and Emilia Romagna MotoGP rounds. (FILE PICTURE) - Twitter PTI Rome 13 August, 2020 21:56 IST Fans will be allowed into MotoGP races for the first time this season, at the Misano circuit in Italy next month.The region of Emilia Romagna has given the circuit permission to open to a maximum of 10,000 fans a day for the doubleheader of the San Marino and Emilia Romagna MotoGP rounds.READ: MotoGP detects first coronavirus case ahead of Czech raceThere will be strict measures in place to protect against the coronavirus, and fans will not be allowed to roam around. The circuit has a capacity of around 110,000 including more than 40,000 in the stands and welcomed approximately 160,000 people across the three-day weekend last year.Organisers say in a statement: It is a decision that makes us emotional because it also represents a green light for the restart of world sport finally in front of the fans. The first three MotoGP rounds were held without fans and no spectators will be allowed into the upcoming doubleheader in Austria. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos