MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

The prestigious Ferrari Academy selection trials begin on September 23 at Sepang and the top five drivers will head to the FDA Scouting World Finals in Maranello, Italy.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 13:28 IST , Banbury, UK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Jaden Pariat is currently competing in British F4 with Argenti Motorsport.
Jaden Pariat is currently competing in British F4 with Argenti Motorsport. | Photo Credit: TWITTER | @JadenPariat
infoIcon

Jaden Pariat is currently competing in British F4 with Argenti Motorsport. | Photo Credit: TWITTER | @JadenPariat

Rising Indian driver Jaden R Pariat has been invited to the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) selection trials, as one of the best young talents in the Asia Pacific and Oceania region.

The prestigious Ferrari Academy selection trials begin on September 23 at Sepang and the top five drivers will head to the FDA Scouting World Finals in Maranello, Italy.

Jaden, who moved to the UK last year, is taking part in the full F4 British Championship with Phinsys by Argenti team.

F1 2023 first half review: Verstappen pulls ahead, again 

While more than 100 drivers applied to the Ferrari Driver Academy programme, Jaden is selected as one of 25 drivers from six different countries, who will now head to Sepang International Circuit for the five-day assessment process.

“I am extremely happy to have been chosen to take part in the Ferrari Driver Academy selection trials in Malaysia. I have learned so much in almost a year of racing in the F4 British Championship and looking forward to trials for the Ferrari Driver Academy,” Jaden said in a statement.

Over the years, many of the Academy students have gone on to race at a high level. Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher among others made it all the way to Formula 1.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jaden Pariat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials
    PTI
  2. Mandeep, Navjot to lead India men’s and women’s teams in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier
    PTI
  3. Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich pins hopes on Harry Kane as Bundesliga returns
    AFP
  5. Garcia set to make debut as Napoli begins title defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials
    PTI
  2. Ferrari’s Vasseur says he talks to Hamilton at every F1 race
    Reuters
  3. British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins in ‘dramatic last lap’, Bagnaia second
    AFP
  4. Teenager dies in accident at Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship; second such death in Chennai in 2023
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials
    PTI
  2. Mandeep, Navjot to lead India men’s and women’s teams in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier
    PTI
  3. Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern Munich pins hopes on Harry Kane as Bundesliga returns
    AFP
  5. Garcia set to make debut as Napoli begins title defence
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment