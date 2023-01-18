Motorsport

Chadwick says renewed Williams ties keep F1 dream alive

Williams said Chadwick, 24, will have a personalised programme and support the race team in the simulator at their Grove factory.

LONDON 18 January, 2023 21:23 IST
Chadwick will be competing this season with Andretti Autosport in the U.S.-based Indy NXT championship, a feeder series for IndyCar.

Chadwick will be competing this season with Andretti Autosport in the U.S.-based Indy NXT championship, a feeder series for IndyCar.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick, three-times champion in the all-female W Series, said on Wednesday her dream of making it to Formula One remained alive after Williams kept her in their Driver Academy for 2023.

There was no mention of any possible participation in Friday practice at a grand prix weekend.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing; I’ve had their support since 2019. Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula One dream alive is very important,” she said.

While Formula One has not had a female racer since 1976, IndyCar has had eight women compete in the championship over the past two decades.

