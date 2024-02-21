MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Verstappen taking F1 title again

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last year in the most dominant of campaigns while 26-year-old Dutch driver Verstappen took a record 19 victories.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 19:27 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 21, 2024, in Bahrain, Bahrain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula E boss Jeff Dodds has promised to pay $250,000 to charity if Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fails to win a fourth successive Formula One title this season.

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last year in the most dominant of campaigns while 26-year-old Dutch driver Verstappen took a record 19 victories.

Red Bull has also won 38 of the last 44 races.

“Unless he’s injured or something crazy happens, 99% he (Verstappen) gets that trophy,” Dodds said in an interview with  TNT Sports.

ALSO READ: Horner with Red Bull team at start of F1 testing despite ongoing investigation

“If any one of the other 19 drivers wins it (the F1 championship), we’ll give a quarter of a million dollars to the charity of choice of the other driver that wins it.

“It wouldn’t be the worst day in the office to give a load of money to charity. But absolutely, he is nailed on to win that season.”

All-electric Formula E has proven less predictable than F1, with three different winners in three races so far in the 10th season that started in January, but attracts a far smaller audience.

France’s double champion Jean-Eric Vergne is the only driver to win more than one Formula E title since the city-based series started in 2014-15.

“If (McLaren’s) Lando (Norris) wins, we’ll go and visit him and give him a quarter of a million dollars for his charity. Absolutely, no questions asked,” said Dodds, who took the helm of the electric series last June.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season

Verstappen set the pace on the first day of Formula One testing on Wednesday, with the season starting there on March 2.

Dodds said Formula E was on a rapid development curve and getting faster and faster.

“You’re going to see acceleration in these (future) Formula E cars that leaves every other motorsport pretty much for dust,” he said. 

Related Topics

Formula E /

Max Verstappen /

Formula One /

Red Bull Racing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Verstappen taking F1 title again
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. World team table tennis c’ships: India men lose to Korea in pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Lineups out, Puneri takes on Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Verstappen taking F1 title again
    Reuters
  2. Horner declares business as normal despite allegations
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton faces awkward year at Mercedes, says Verstappen
    Reuters
  4. Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season
    Reuters
  5. Norris optimistic McLaren can beat dominant Red Bull
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Verstappen taking F1 title again
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. World team table tennis c’ships: India men lose to Korea in pre-quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Lineups out, Puneri takes on Yoddhas; Haryana Steelers confronts Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment