MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season

He’s jumping to Ferrari in 2025, but he said Wednesday at the unveiling of a new team car that he’s as motivated and prepared for a new season as ever.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 08:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The British driver has recorded 103 wins, which are the most in F1 history. In 2023, he finished third in the F1 points standings behind the dominant Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
The British driver has recorded 103 wins, which are the most in F1 history. In 2023, he finished third in the F1 points standings behind the dominant Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The British driver has recorded 103 wins, which are the most in F1 history. In 2023, he finished third in the F1 points standings behind the dominant Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. | Photo Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton apparently has no intention of just going through the motions in his final Formula One season driving for Mercedes.

He’s jumping to Ferrari in 2025, but he said Wednesday at the unveiling of a new team car that he’s as motivated and prepared for a new season as ever.

“I feel the most motivated and focused I’ve ever been. I genuinely feel like I’ve put more work, time and focus into preparation this year,” said Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who joined Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton will drive the new W15 car in preseason testing in Bahrain next week in advance of the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

At age 39, he’s excited about the experience with the new car. And the season.

“I never thought that at this point in my life that I would have hunger like I do right now,” he said. “To finish on the high with this team, it would be a dream.”

The British driver has recorded 103 wins, which are the most in F1 history. In 2023, he finished third in the F1 points standings behind the dominant Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Related Topics

Lewis Hamilton /

Mercedes /

Ferrari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season
    Reuters
  2. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys HIGHLIGHTS: MIA 1-1 NOB; Messi & Co end pre-season with draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja key as India eyes big first innings score against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
    Reuters
  5. Inter Miami will be my last club, says Uruguayan Suarez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season
    Reuters
  2. Norris optimistic McLaren can beat dominant Red Bull
    Reuters
  3. Lewis Hamilton says it feels ‘surreal’ to enter his last F1 season at Mercedes with car launch
    AP
  4. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur looks forward to ‘huge opportunity’ with Hamilton in 2025
    AP
  5. Sainz says he has ‘plenty of options’ when he leaves Ferrari in 2025
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season
    Reuters
  2. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys HIGHLIGHTS: MIA 1-1 NOB; Messi & Co end pre-season with draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd Test Day 2: India 326/5; Jadeja key as India eyes big first innings score against England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension
    Reuters
  5. Inter Miami will be my last club, says Uruguayan Suarez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment