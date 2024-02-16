Lewis Hamilton ‘most motivated’ entering final Mercedes season

Lewis Hamilton apparently has no intention of just going through the motions in his final Formula One season driving for Mercedes.

He’s jumping to Ferrari in 2025, but he said Wednesday at the unveiling of a new team car that he’s as motivated and prepared for a new season as ever.

“I feel the most motivated and focused I’ve ever been. I genuinely feel like I’ve put more work, time and focus into preparation this year,” said Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who joined Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton will drive the new W15 car in preseason testing in Bahrain next week in advance of the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

At age 39, he’s excited about the experience with the new car. And the season.

“I never thought that at this point in my life that I would have hunger like I do right now,” he said. “To finish on the high with this team, it would be a dream.”

The British driver has recorded 103 wins, which are the most in F1 history. In 2023, he finished third in the F1 points standings behind the dominant Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.