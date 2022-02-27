JK Tyre National Racing C'Ship: Vishnu, Ruhaan wear the crown

Chennai’s Vishnu Prasad (MSport) signed off on a merry note clinching a double podium finish and the much deserved title in the race for the premier Formula LGB4 cars in the final round of the 24th JK Tyre National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

For the championship leader from Chennai it was his 14th title. He started the day on a strong note winning the opening race in a commanding manner. It was still not enough though as it was nine points that separated Vishnu from T.S. Diljith of Dark Don Racing.

The latter had to finish on top of the podium in the final race to upset the calculations of the former. But, Vishnu had other ideas. He played a waiting game and soon caught up with the front runners to finish third and seal the deal.

ALSO READ | Record entry for Rally of Coimbatore

“It is good to come back and retain the title we last won in 2019. It was super tough this year as it was five drivers who were in contention for the championship going into the final round. We really did not have the pace through the year and were just managing being consistent,” said an elated Vishnu.

“We decided to attack and not to be sitting in the final race. Also, we kept our focus and managed to win. Tonight, we are going to enjoy,” he added.

Ruhaan Alva (MSport) and Anish D. Shetty (Hubli), as expected, clinched the JK Tyre Novice Cup and Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup titles.