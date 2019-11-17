Jorge Lorenzo's last ride: Three-time MotoGP champion's career in numbers

The day is here. MotoGP icon Jorge Lorenzo is set to drive in his last career race today at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia Grand Prix, following his retirement announcement earlier this week.

The three-time world champion has endured a frustrating debut campaign with Repsol Honda, for whom Marc Marquez surged to a sixth title in the premier class.

Emotional day ahead for @lorenzo99



The #ValenciaGP will be the last race for the 5-time World Champion#ThankYouJorge for everything you've given to the sport pic.twitter.com/m9gwqFPi8h — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) November 17, 2019

Lorenzo admitted a crash in Assen ahead of the Dutch TT that left him with a fractured vertebrae and kept him out of four races took a significant toll on his desire to continue in the sport.

With the help of Opta, we look at some of the standout statistics from the 32-year-old Spaniard's illustrious career.

3 – Only Valentino Rossi (5) and Randy Mamola (4) have finished a MotoGP season second in the standings more often than Lorenzo (2009, 2011 and 2013).

8 – Only Giacomo Agostini (8), Rossi (7), Marquez (6), Mick Doohan (5), Geoff Duke (4), Mike Hailwood (4), Eddie Lawson (4) and John Surtees (4) have won more titles in the premier class than Lorenzo.

1 – Lorenzo won 44 MotoGP races with Yamaha, a tally bettered onlu by Rossi (56).

5 – The Spaniard ranks fifth for wins in the premier class with 47. He is sixth across all categories with 68.

6 – Lorenzo was most successful at Mugello, a track at which he won six MotoGP races.

114 – Only Rossi (198) has more podiums than Lorenzo in MotoGP/500cc history.

383 – Lorenzo held the record for the most points in a single season in the premier class until Marquez surpassed his benchmark in 2019. The reigning champion heads into the Valencia Grand Prix on 395 points – 12 more than Lorenzo recorded in 2010.

4 – Lorenzo holds the fastest lap record at four of the 19 circuits on the current MotoGP calendar: Barcelona (2018), Motegi (2014), Valencia (2016) and Motorland Aragon (2015).