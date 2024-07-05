MagazineBuy Print

Marc Marquez injured in crash during German GP practice but fit to race

Despite the injuries the Spaniard was declared fit to ride on Saturday, Gresini added, although he will need to go through the opening segment of qualifying.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 23:03 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gresini Racing MotoGP's Spanish rider Marc Marquez reces during the second practice session of the German Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez reces during the second practice session of the German Motorcycle Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: RADEK MICA/AFP
infoIcon

Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez reces during the second practice session of the German Motorcycle Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: RADEK MICA/AFP

Eight-times world champion Marc Marquez suffered a fractured left index finger and a bruise to his ribcage due to a crash in second practice ahead of the German Grand Prix on Friday.

“(...) After only a few laps completed and a basically only quick lap attempt under his belt, (Marc) had a high-speed crash at turn 11,” his Gresini Racing team said.

Despite the injuries the Spaniard was declared fit to ride on Saturday, Gresini added, although he will need to go through the opening segment of qualifying.

“The feeling with the bike was good, but it’s obvious that the afternoon crash has had a great impact on this first day here at the Sachsenring,” Marquez said.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called... F1

“I’m not worried about the fracture in my finger, but the bruise to the rib cage is surely the one bothering me the most and that also prevented me from continuing the session.

“Now it is time to rest and tomorrow morning we’ll see what my physical condition is.”

