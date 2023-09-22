MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback

Verstappen can move towards touching distance of his third straight championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, having won 12 of 15 races so far this season.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 12:17 IST , Suzuka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images

Red Bull chief Christian Horner on Friday hailed a more mature Max Verstappen as the Formula One world champion looks to take a step closer to defending his title in Japan.

Verstappen can move towards touching distance of his third straight championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, having won 12 of 15 races so far this season.

The Dutchman is looking to bounce back from a disappointing fifth-place finish at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix, which ended his record winning streak of 10 straight races.

RELATED | Verstappen hopes to end his Formula 1 ‘losing’ streak on a Japan GP track suited to his car

Horner has been impressed by Verstappen’s response, saying the driver had been “very constructive” in reviewing what went wrong in Singapore.

“I think he’s shown great leadership, great maturity in the way that he handled it,” said Horner.

“Everybody was disappointed in last weekend -- you get used to winning, and it’s a good reminder in how much it hurts to lose.

“And if it doesn’t hurt to lose, then you’re in the wrong business.”

Verstappen made what Horner called a “statement of intent” by clocking the fastest time in Friday’s first practice session in Suzuka.

The Dutchman reeled off a quickest lap of 1min 31.647sec -- 0.626sec faster than second-place Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, who won in Singapore.

Horner said Verstappen “just gets sharper and sharper”.

“The raw speed and ability has been there from day one, and that hunger and passion that he drives with,” he said.

“Now he couples that with experience and the way he reads the race, the way he manages tyres, the way he reads the situation.

“He pushes the team, we push him and we both go to new levels.”

Related Topics

Formula 1 /

Max Verstappen /

Red Bull Racing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian men’s table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0; India vs Chinese Taipei volleyball match a closely-contested affair
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: India faces Australia in Mohali; toss, playing XI at 1:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Chinese Taipei, Live Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND 0-0 TPE; India trails 11-13 in first set - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback
    AFP
  2. McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve for 2024
    Reuters
  3. Verstappen hopes to end his Formula 1 ‘losing’ streak on a Japan GP track suited to his car
    AP
  4. MotoGP: Bagnaia in much better condition ahead of Indian Grand Prix after horrific crash
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. MotoGP’s top-four riders have an Indian connection
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: Indian men’s table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0; India vs Chinese Taipei volleyball match a closely-contested affair
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: India faces Australia in Mohali; toss, playing XI at 1:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Chinese Taipei, Live Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND 0-0 TPE; India trails 11-13 in first set - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment