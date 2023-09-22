F1: Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback

Red Bull chief Christian Horner on Friday hailed a more mature Max Verstappen as the Formula One world champion looks to take a step closer to defending his title in Japan.

Verstappen can move towards touching distance of his third straight championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, having won 12 of 15 races so far this season.

The Dutchman is looking to bounce back from a disappointing fifth-place finish at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix, which ended his record winning streak of 10 straight races.

Horner has been impressed by Verstappen’s response, saying the driver had been “very constructive” in reviewing what went wrong in Singapore.

“I think he’s shown great leadership, great maturity in the way that he handled it,” said Horner.

“Everybody was disappointed in last weekend -- you get used to winning, and it’s a good reminder in how much it hurts to lose.

“And if it doesn’t hurt to lose, then you’re in the wrong business.”

Verstappen made what Horner called a “statement of intent” by clocking the fastest time in Friday’s first practice session in Suzuka.

The Dutchman reeled off a quickest lap of 1min 31.647sec -- 0.626sec faster than second-place Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, who won in Singapore.

Horner said Verstappen “just gets sharper and sharper”.

“The raw speed and ability has been there from day one, and that hunger and passion that he drives with,” he said.

“Now he couples that with experience and the way he reads the race, the way he manages tyres, the way he reads the situation.

“He pushes the team, we push him and we both go to new levels.”