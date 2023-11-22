MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in world endurance

Michael Schumacher joins French drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin as well as Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 16:33 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
German driver Mick Schumacher ahead of an F1 race.
German driver Mick Schumacher ahead of an F1 race. | Photo Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP
infoIcon

German driver Mick Schumacher ahead of an F1 race. | Photo Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP

Mick Schumacher will race for Alpine in the world endurance championship next season after a year on the sidelines in Formula One, the German driver and Renault-owned brand said on Wednesday.

Alpine will enter two A424 Hypercars with the son of seven- times F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, joining French drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin as well as Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg.

Schumacher, who raced for Haas in Formula One in 2021 and 2022 and spent this year as reserve for Mercedes, will be making his debut in the championship.

RELATED | Formula E: Kush Maini named reserve driver for Mahindra Racing

“A new chapter is beginning for me with Alpine,” said the 24-year-old.

“I’ve grown up with single-seaters so driving a car with a closed cockpit and covered wheels is a great opportunity to hone my driving skills.

“I sorely missed racing this year. It’s what I’ve loved to do since I was a kid and it was sometimes difficult to watch the other drivers take to the track.”

Alpine said the crew line-up for the two cars would be announced on Feb. 7.

The season, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, starts in Qatar in March.

Williams is the only team left in Formula One still with a potential vacancy for 2024. 

Related Topics

Alpine F1 /

Mick Schumacher /

Formula 1 /

Le Mans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in world endurance
    Reuters
  2. Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. China Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu, Srikanth out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers third in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in world endurance
    Reuters
  2. Formula E: Kush Maini named reserve driver for Mahindra Racing
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Historic Macau Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas of the east
    AFP
  4. Formula One helps Vegas expand efforts to become a sporting destination
    AP
  5. Moto GP: Bagnaia beats Martin to snatch pole at Malaysian Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in world endurance
    Reuters
  2. Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. China Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu, Srikanth out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers third in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment