Formula E: Kush Maini named reserve driver for Mahindra Racing

The 23-year-old replaces compatriot Jehan Daruvala, who will debut as a full-time racer for MSG Maserati Racing in the all-electric single-seater championship. 

Published : Nov 20, 2023 21:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Kush Maini has been announced as a reserve driver for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team for the 2023-24 season.
Kush Maini has been announced as a reserve driver for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team for the 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Kush Maini has been announced as a reserve driver for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team for the 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian racer Kush Maini, who recently joined the Alpine F1 team’s young driver academy, has been announced as a reserve driver for the Mahindra Racing Formula E team for the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old replaces compatriot Jehan Daruvala, who will debut as a full-time racer for MSG Maserati Racing in the all-electric single-seater championship. 

ALSO READ: Historic Macau Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas of the east

Kush, currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 championship, will continue in the feeder series to F1 next year and dovetail it with his duties for Mahindra.

Speaking about his new role, Kush said, “It is a great chance to improve as a professional racing driver with a championship like Formula E and a top team like Mahindra.”

When asked if there is a concern that doing two entirely different things might hurt him in F2, Kush said, “Initially, I was a bit nervous, but once I visited the factory and drove in the simulator, I feel all it can do is help me.”

“You have to think about a lot of energy saving when you drive a Formula E car, and it will only help me when I drive in F2. Because here (F2), you have fewer things to think about and will be more calm,” added the racer from Bengaluru.

The Indian also stressed that his primary focus would be on Formula 2, and everything else would be structured around it. “In both my contracts (Mahindra and Alpine), F2 is the priority, and everything will work around it. The main thing is to structure my workload, and it is going to be a busy year, but busy is a good thing for a racing driver.”

