MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell takes the blame for costly Verstappen collision

Russell was handed a five-second penalty for a lap 25 clash with Red Bull’s triple world champion and eventual winner Max Verstappen that demoted the Briton from fourth at the finish to eighth.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 22:52 IST , LAS VEGAS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers’ parade before the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers’ parade before the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers’ parade before the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

George Russell accepted the blame for a costly Las Vegas Grand Prix collision that left Mercedes in danger of losing second place overall to Ferrari in the Formula One constructors’ championship.

Russell was handed a five-second penalty for a lap 25 clash with Red Bull’s triple world champion and eventual winner Max Verstappen that demoted the Briton from fourth at the finish to eighth.

Ferrari ended up scoring 16 points more than Mercedes and closed the gap to four with just one race remaining in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

“Just another massively missed opportunity this weekend,” Russell told  Sky Sports television.

ALSO READ: Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull’s Perez suffers bittersweet finish behind Verstappen and Leclerc

“The incident with Max was totally my fault. I didn’t see him, he was totally in my blind spot going around turn 11. I wasn’t really expecting to be overtaken there because you’ve got the big long straight with DRS afterwards.

“We were on course for an easy podium, it was pretty straightforward.

“This season is sort of one thing after another.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said it was game over once Russell incurred the penalty but remained optimistic for the finale.

“I think we hopefully can recover and score solid podiums,” he said of Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: Vegas drama ‘proved critics wrong’ says Hamilton

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur was also hopeful of a strong finish to the season after Charles Leclerc started in pole position and finished second, with Carlos Sainz sixth.

“We must keep the momentum going into Abu Dhabi - both drivers are doing a fantastic job, and I believe we can catch Mercedes,” he said.

“We won in Singapore when Red Bull was off the pace, but this time we were fighting them right up to the final corner.”

Related Topics

George Russell /

Mercedes /

Max Verstappen /

Red Bull Racing /

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Travis Head becomes fourth player to win Player of the Match in final, semifinal of same ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final: Travis Head named Player of the Match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell takes the blame for costly Verstappen collision
    Reuters
  4. We were not good enough on the day: Rohit Sharma after World Cup final loss
    PTI
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Stimac requests patience with Indian forwards before Qatar clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell takes the blame for costly Verstappen collision
    Reuters
  2. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Red Bull’s Perez suffers bittersweet finish behind Verstappen and Leclerc
    Reuters
  3. Vegas drama ‘proved critics wrong’ says Hamilton
    AFP
  4. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Verstappen claims 18th win of the F1 season
    Reuters
  5. F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Travis Head becomes fourth player to win Player of the Match in final, semifinal of same ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 final: Travis Head named Player of the Match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell takes the blame for costly Verstappen collision
    Reuters
  4. We were not good enough on the day: Rohit Sharma after World Cup final loss
    PTI
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Stimac requests patience with Indian forwards before Qatar clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment