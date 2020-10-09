MotoGP: Dovizioso open to new role as test rider

Italian Andrea Dovizioso insists he's not worried about his future in MotoGP and is seriously considering a role as a test rider next season.

Dovizioso, 34, will leave Ducati at the end of the season, bringing to an end his eight-year association with the team. He has been linked with a move to Aprilia, where he could partner Spaniard Aleix Espargaro next year.

“When I have any news I will tell you,” Dovizioso told reporters when asked if he had secured a seat for the 2021 season. “I'm working on that but I don't have any stress to make a decision.”

“Test rider is a big option for me for sure.”

Dovizioso has won 13 races since joining Ducati in 2013, finishing runner-up in the championship in the last three seasons.

He is fourth in the world championship standings with 84 points, 24 behind leader Fabio Quartararo heading into this weekend's French Grand Prix.