MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone suspended for doping

MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a steroid, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Tuesday.

The failed test came from a urine sample collected from Iannone at the Malaysian Grand Prix on November 3.

Iannone can request the B sample be tested before further action is taken against the Italian driver.

The test was examined at a WADA-accredited lab in Dresden, Germany.

The 30-year-old Iannone races for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. His only MotoGP victory came at the 2016 Austrian GP.