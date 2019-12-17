Home Moto GP MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone suspended for doping The failed test came from a urine sample collected from Iannone at the Malaysian Grand Prix on November 3. AP Milan 17 December, 2019 23:10 IST Andrea Iannone can request the B sample be tested before further action is taken against the Italian driver. - Getty Images AP Milan 17 December, 2019 23:10 IST MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a steroid, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Tuesday.The failed test came from a urine sample collected from Iannone at the Malaysian Grand Prix on November 3.READ: Ferrari chief says Hamilton talks blown out of proportionIannone can request the B sample be tested before further action is taken against the Italian driver.The test was examined at a WADA-accredited lab in Dresden, Germany.The 30-year-old Iannone races for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. His only MotoGP victory came at the 2016 Austrian GP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.