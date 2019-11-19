Home Moto GP Alex Marquez joins six-time MotoGP champion and brother Marc at Repsol Honda Title-winning brothers Alex and Marc Marquez will ride together for Repsol Honda in 2020 after dominant seasons in Moto2 and MotoGP. Ben Spratt 19 November, 2019 07:54 IST Moto2 champion Alex Marquez will replace three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo at Honda in the 2020 season of MotoGP. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 19 November, 2019 07:54 IST Alex Marquez will make the step up to MotoGP for the 2020 season and join brother Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda.Alex, 23, won the Moto2 title in 2019 and is now to follow in the footsteps of reigning MotoGP champion Marc.READ: Retiring Jorge Lorenzo plans to party before deciding on next moveMarc claimed the Moto2 championship in 2012, before topping the riders' standings in six of his seven seasons in the premier class.Honda has signed Alex to replace three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who retired at the end of the season.Alex has signed a one-year contract with the team as he prepares to ride the Honda RC213V in his debut campaign in the top category. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.