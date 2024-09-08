US Open 2024: Sabalenka dedicates title to family ‘who never gave up’ on dream

Aryna Sabalenka dedicated her US Open title to her family who “never gave up on my dream” after a third Grand Slam title was achieved in a year of personal torment.

World number two Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to add a maiden New York crown to her back-to-back Australian Open titles.

This year’s US Open was the first Grand Slam she had played since the death of her former boyfriend in March.

Ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, once a star of the NHL, died from apparent suicide at the age of 42.

Five years ago, Sabalenka’s father Sergiy passed away from meningitis at just 43.

“After I lost my father, it has always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis,” said the 26-year-old Belarusian.

“Every time I see my name on that trophy, I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my family that they never gave up on my dream and that they were doing everything they could to keep me going. I had this opportunity in life so it really means a lot. It has always been my dream.”

On Saturday, Sabalenka summoned her familiar weapons of super-charged serve and brutal groundstrokes to defeat sixth-ranked Pegula.

Her 40 winners took her tournament total to 205 with 36 aces. She boasted the third fastest serve of the competition of 191.5 km/h (119 mph).

“I know that I have to go for it. That’s the only way it works for me,” said Sabalenka.

“Every time I stop my arms and the ball flies in the stands, so a long time ago I decided for myself in those important moments I just have to go for it, I have to swing.”