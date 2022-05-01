Bagnaia wins Spanish Moto GP

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his duel with world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha in commanding fashion as he clinched his first victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro overcame a slow start to secure third while six-time MotoGP world champion and local favourite Marc Marquez held off Bagnaia's team mate Jack Miller to take fourth.

Pole sitter Bagnaia, who set a new lap record at the Jerez circuit in qualifying on Saturday, flew out of the traps and never relinquished first place despite a late charge from Quartararo, who was chasing his second win in Spain.

Suzuki's Alex Rins, who was joint-leader in the world championship coming into the race, went off the track on turn 12 and finished 19th while Pramac Ducati also had a forgettable outing, with Johann Zarco crashing out and Jorge Martin finishing 22nd.

Frenchman Quartararo now leads Espargaro by seven points in the overall standings, with Enea Bastianini in third and Rins fourth.