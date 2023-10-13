MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery

The Italian, third in the rider standings and 54 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia, landed in the Indonesian resort island of Lombok on Friday morning before medical checks gave him the green light to drive.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 10:29 IST , Indonesia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
The Ducati-VR46 rider was fifth fastest in the practice session before the crash.
The Ducati-VR46 rider was fifth fastest in the practice session before the crash. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

The Ducati-VR46 rider was fifth fastest in the practice session before the crash. | Photo Credit: ANI

Marco Bezzecchi took part in the first Indonesian MotoGP practice session on Friday, only to crash at full speed just a week after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone.

The Italian, third in the rider standings and 54 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia, landed in the Indonesian resort island of Lombok on Friday morning before medical checks gave him the green light to drive.

But after 18 practice laps, he crashed at full speed on turn 11 of the Mandalika circuit, coming off his bike and tumbling across the gravel, though he managed to walk back to the paddock without assistance.

The Ducati-VR46 rider was fifth fastest in the practice session before the crash.

ALSO READ: MotoGP: Bagnaia expects intense fight with Martin for championship lead in Indonesia

Before the session, MotoGP had shared footage of Bezzecchi zipping up his leathers over a bandage for his collarbone.

“Just five days on from surgery on his collarbone, Bez is here and ready to give it a go!” MotoGP tweeted on its official account, adding he had been given “the all clear for FP1, but he does need to be reviewed again later”.

He suffered the injury during a practice ride at team owner Valentino Rossi’s ranch.

“Immediately after the operation, I saw the possibility of trying to take part in the Grand Prix,” he said on Wednesday.

Bezzecchi is the only doubt for Sunday’s race, with all other riders declared fit on Thursday.

Spaniard Alex Rins, of Honda satellite team LCR, broke the tibia and fibula of his right leg in Mugello at the beginning of June and gave up on the first day of testing in Japan two weeks ago because “the pain was too much”.

Also cleared is Bezzecchi’s teammate and compatriot Luca Marini, who fractured his right clavicle during the Indian MotoGP three weeks ago.

Spaniard Alex Marquez of Ducati-Gresini, who broke three ribs in a heavy crash in India, will also return after sitting out the last race in Japan.

Related Topics

Marco Bezzecchi /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Williamson in focus in NZ vs BAN in Chennai; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery
    AFP
  3. Ashton Eaton: Decathlon takes a lot of training but more than that, it takes a mindset
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Lexi Thompson holds her own on PGA Tour in Las Vegas, Beau Hossler sets the pace
    AP
  5. UFC creates its own drug-testing program in wake of split with USADA over McGregor
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery
    AFP
  2. MotoGP: Bagnaia expects intense fight with Martin for championship lead in Indonesia
    AFP
  3. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  4. MotoGP 2023: Ducati’s Bezzecchi aims to race in Indonesia a week after collar bone operation
    AFP
  5. MotoGP 2023: Bezzecchi undergoes collarbone surgery after crash during practice
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Williamson in focus in NZ vs BAN in Chennai; Toss, Playing XI updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery
    AFP
  3. Ashton Eaton: Decathlon takes a lot of training but more than that, it takes a mindset
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Lexi Thompson holds her own on PGA Tour in Las Vegas, Beau Hossler sets the pace
    AP
  5. UFC creates its own drug-testing program in wake of split with USADA over McGregor
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment