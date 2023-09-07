MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Ducati’s Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP

The Italian said he had watched footage of his fall at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya last Sunday and felt fortunate to have escaped without serious injury after being thrown off his bike into the path of others.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 21:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia receives medical attention after crashing during the MotoGP race at Catalunya.
FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia receives medical attention after crashing during the MotoGP race at Catalunya. | Photo Credit: BRUNA CASAS/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia receives medical attention after crashing during the MotoGP race at Catalunya. | Photo Credit: BRUNA CASAS/ REUTERS

Ducati’s MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was passed fit to take part in the San Marino Grand Prix on Thursday, only days after his leg was run over at the previous race in Spain.

The Italian said he had watched footage of his fall at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya last Sunday and felt fortunate to have escaped without serious injury after being thrown off his bike into the path of others.

ALSO READ: Bagnaia injured in horror crash at Catalunya Grand Prix

“When I was on the ground I saw all the bikes going past and hoped they wouldn’t hit me, they were good at dodging me,” he told Sky television after visiting the medical centre at the Misano circuit on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

“I was very lucky,” added the reigning world champion, whose leg was hit by KTM’s Brad Binder before the race was red-flagged.

The San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix is the 12th round of the 20-race season. Bagnaia has a 50-point lead over Spanish rider Jorge Martin, who races for Ducati-supported Pramac Racing.

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP /

San Marino GP /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: AUS in trouble while chasing 223 against SA
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup 2023: India’s number 8 decision - A spanner in well-oiled machinery?
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: With rain playing spoilsport, PCB questions selection of Sri Lanka as co-host
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia one-two in Catalunya Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP: Bagnaia injured in horror crash at Catalunya Grand Prix
    AFP
  4. MotoGP: Espargaro wins Catalunya GP Sprint race
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to claim Catalunya GP pole
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: AUS in trouble while chasing 223 against SA
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup 2023: India’s number 8 decision - A spanner in well-oiled machinery?
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: With rain playing spoilsport, PCB questions selection of Sri Lanka as co-host
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment