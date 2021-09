Bagnaia pips Marquez, claims maiden Moto GP win

Pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati held off a spirited challenge from Honda's Marc Marquez to win his first Moto GP race at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez piled on the pressure and tried to overtake Bagnaia seven times with three laps to go but the Italian took the position right back by lunging on the inside every time in an epic battle for victory.

ALSO READ - F1 considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022

World champion Joan Mir of Suzuki finished third while championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who started third on the grid, had a poor start and eventually finished eighth.

More to follow...