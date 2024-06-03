MotoGP: Jorge Martin to race for Aprilia in 2025, replaces Aleix Espargaro

MotoGP world championship leader Jorge Martin will switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia next year, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday.

Martin’s move comes after Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro announced last month that he would retire at the end of MotoGP’s 2024 season.

Aprilia also announced the move on social media, welcoming the Spaniard to its team.

Martin, who finished second in the world championship last year, has 171 points after seven races and sits 18 points ahead of Ducati’s defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The 26-year-old has won the Portuguese and French Grand Prix main races while earning a podium finish in three other main races. He finished third in the Italian Grand Prix at the weekend.