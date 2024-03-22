Marquez impresses despite crash in Portugal MotoGP practice

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez impressed on Friday in practice at Portugal’s MotoGP as he continues to get to grips with his Ducati machine.

The Spanish Gresini rider, who moved from Honda for the 2024 season set the third fastest time of the afternoon although later suffered his first crash of the season.

Ducati Lenovo rider Enea Bastianini was quickest with a lap time of 1min 38.057sec, 0.118sec ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory’s Jack Miller and 0.153 in front of Marquez.

Defending double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who eased to victory in the opening race of the season in Qatar, was eighth on his Ducati, only breaking into the top 10 on his final lap.

Heavy rainfall overnight left the Algarve track dusty, with the first Moto3 practice cancelled.

Marquez was quickest in the first practice session although tricky conditions meant it was slow going and his time of 1.40.484 was eclipsed quickly in the second session.

The 31-year-old slid off his bike late in the second practice on the turn five hairpin, but was unharmed and smiling as he headed back to the garage, having secured his place into Saturday’s Qualifying 2.

Marquez has not won a race since securing his 59th career win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021.